EBRD, Romanian officials debate industrial policy with entrepreneurs at BVB event in Bucharest
EBRD chief economist Beata Javorcik, state adviser Florin Spataru, Transilvania IT Cluster manager Bianca Muntean, AmCham vice-president Cristian Sporis, and Constructii Erbasu CEO Cristian Erbasu were part of a panel on industrial policies in Romania and the region during an event held at the (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Swiss Capital And Swiss Capital AM Report Combined Holding Of 10% In Green Tech International Brokerage company Swiss Capital and investment management company Swiss Capital Asset Management on Friday (Feb. 7, 2025) reported a combined ownership of 10.02% in Green Tech International, which supplies geothermal water to the localities of Calimanesti and Caciulata.

Dendrio Signs Almost RON40M Contract To Supply Videoconferencing Equipment Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), on Friday notified the capital market about the signing by its subsidiary Dendrio Solutions, the digital infrastructure pillar of the IT group, of a RON37.5 million contract, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Klass Wagen Appoints Wizz Air's Former Head Of E-Commerce Remus Moraru Chief Marketing Officer Romanian car rental group Klass Wagen has recruited Remus Moraru, former head of e-commerce of Wizz Air, as chief marketing officer. The goal of the new manager is to oversee international expansion of the business, which currently has operations in Romania, Hungary and Portugal.

Electrica Completes Acquisition Of Crucea Power Park Project Company Electrica (stock symbol: EL), a major player on Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, has announced in a stock market report that it has completed the acquisition of the company Crucea Power Park (CPP), having as core activity the generation of energy from wind sources, on Friday (…)

Retele Electrice Romania Launches RON355M Tender For Upgrade And Upkeep Woks On Bucharest's Electricity Networks Re?ele Electrice Romania, part of PPC Group, has launched a public tender on the electronic public procurement platform SEAP, with a value of almost RON355 million (excluding VAT), for maintenance, execution and modernization works on the medium and low voltage networks across the capital city (…)

Greentech Starts Trading On Regulated Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On Feb. 7 Green Tech International, owner of one of the largest geothermal well portfolios in Europe and a platform for geothermal energy solutions, starts trading its shares on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the ticker symbol GREEN, on February 7, 2025.

