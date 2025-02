Nuclearelectrica Signs Four New Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts Worth RON155M With Energy Distribution Services

Nuclearelectrica Signs Four New Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts Worth RON155M With Energy Distribution Services. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) on Feb. 5 concluded four new contracts worth a total of RON155 million for wholesale energy sales in 2026 to supplier Energy Distribution Services (EDS). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]