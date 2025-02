Competition Council: Sale Of Telekom Mobile To Vodafone And Digi Stands High Chances Of Approval

Competition Council: Sale Of Telekom Mobile To Vodafone And Digi Stands High Chances Of Approval. The deal whereby Deutsche Telekom (Germany) and OTE (Greece) Group seek to sell Telekom Romania Mobile operations to Vodafone and Digi stands chances of being approved in the first half of 2025, provided that the buyers meet certain obligations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]