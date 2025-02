Altex Set To Reach Over 130 Units In Romania With New Store Opening In Caracal On Feb. 13



Altex Set To Reach Over 130 Units In Romania With New Store Opening In Caracal On Feb. 13.

Altex, Romania’s largest electro-IT retailer, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, will be opening a store in Cometex Retail Parks, in the town of Caracal (Olt County), on Feb. 13, reaching a local chain of over 130 units.