Romania's Central Bank Clears Catalin Parvu To Take Over As Executive Vice President Of Exim Banca Romaneasca. Catalin Parvu, one of the most famous bankers in the Romanian market, has received the approval of Romania's central bank to take over the position of Executive Vice President of Exim Banca Romaneasca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]