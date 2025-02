Bringo: Over 1.6 Million Orders In 2024, Average Shopping Cart Value At RON300

Bringo, the online fast grocery delivery service, part of French group Carrefour, intermediated sales worth nearly RON500 million (EUR100 million) in 2024, the same as in 2023.