Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026

Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026. All the 12 chapters under assessment as part of the OECD membership negotiations have been successfully completed in 2024, announced on February 6, Luca Niculescu, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Coordinator for Romania's accession process to the OECD. "I was (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]