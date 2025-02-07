Romanian employers' association Concordia argues against progressive taxation
Feb 7, 2025
Romanian employers' association Concordia argues against progressive taxation.
The flat tax rate contributed to an additional increase in GDP per capita, had a positive impact on broadening the middle class, and reduced tax evasion – which led to a more equitable distribution of income, according to a report conducted by ASE at the request of the employers' confederation (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]