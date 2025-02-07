Romania’s National Cybersecurity Coordination Center to support EU's Cyber Resilience Act implementation

Romania’s National Cybersecurity Coordination Center to support EU's Cyber Resilience Act implementation. Romania’s National Cybersecurity Coordination Center will collaborate with European partners and other National Cybersecurity Coordination Centers within the European Union to support the implementation of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) through an online platform integrating technical (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]