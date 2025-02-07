“This is a moment for Europe and Romania to unlock sources of growth internally,” EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik on the economic challenges facing Romania



“This is a moment for Europe and Romania to unlock sources of growth internally,” EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik on the economic challenges facing Romania.

EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik, present in Bucharest on February 5, 2025 to discuss the 2024-2025 Transition Report for Romania, told Romania Insider that the global and regional economic problems, such as high energy prices, economic slowdown in Germany and US tariffs, should create an (…)