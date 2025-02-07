Retele Electrice Romania Launches RON355M Tender For Upgrade And Upkeep Woks On Bucharest's Electricity Networks

Retele Electrice Romania Launches RON355M Tender For Upgrade And Upkeep Woks On Bucharest's Electricity Networks. Re?ele Electrice Romania, part of PPC Group, has launched a public tender on the electronic public procurement platform SEAP, with a value of almost RON355 million (excluding VAT), for maintenance, execution and modernization works on the medium and low voltage networks across the capital city (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]