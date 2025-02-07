Randstad Romania HR Trends 2025: Over 80% Of Employers In Romania Plan To Raise Salaries In 2025

Randstad Romania HR Trends 2025: Over 80% Of Employers In Romania Plan To Raise Salaries In 2025. Over 80% of employers in Romania plan to raise salaries in 2025, with most increases expected to be between 6% and 10%, according to the Randstad Romania HR Trends 2025, the latest market research conducted by Randstad Romania, a human resources services company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]