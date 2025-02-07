Klass Wagen Appoints Wizz Air’s Former Head Of E-Commerce Remus Moraru Chief Marketing Officer

Klass Wagen Appoints Wizz Air’s Former Head Of E-Commerce Remus Moraru Chief Marketing Officer. Romanian car rental group Klass Wagen has recruited Remus Moraru, former head of e-commerce of Wizz Air, as chief marketing officer. The goal of the new manager is to oversee international expansion of the business, which currently has operations in Romania, Hungary and Portugal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]