Swiss Capital And Swiss Capital AM Report Combined Holding Of 10% In Green Tech International
Feb 8, 2025
Brokerage company Swiss Capital and investment management company Swiss Capital Asset Management on Friday (Feb. 7, 2025) reported a combined ownership of 10.02% in Green Tech International, which supplies geothermal water to the localities of Calimanesti and Caciulata.
