Swiss Capital And Swiss Capital AM Report Combined Holding Of 10% In Green Tech International

Swiss Capital And Swiss Capital AM Report Combined Holding Of 10% In Green Tech International. Brokerage company Swiss Capital and investment management company Swiss Capital Asset Management on Friday (Feb. 7, 2025) reported a combined ownership of 10.02% in Green Tech International, which supplies geothermal water to the localities of Calimanesti and Caciulata. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]