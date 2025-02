Dendrio Signs Almost RON40M Contract To Supply Videoconferencing Equipment

Dendrio Signs Almost RON40M Contract To Supply Videoconferencing Equipment. Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), on Friday notified the capital market about the signing by its subsidiary Dendrio Solutions, the digital infrastructure pillar of the IT group, of a RON37.5 million contract, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]