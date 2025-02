Green Tech Starts Trading On Regulated Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On Feb. 7

Green Tech Starts Trading On Regulated Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On Feb. 7. Green Tech International, owner of one of the largest geothermal well portfolios in Europe and a platform for geothermal energy solutions, starts trading its shares on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), under the ticker symbol GREEN, on February 7, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]