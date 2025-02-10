CFR Marf? increases market share and maintains profitability in 2023-2024

CFR Marf? increases market share and maintains profitability in 2023-2024 . Romanian state-owned rail freight operator CFR Marf? reported a higher market share and continued revenue growth in 2023-2024 despite a declining rail transport market. The company’s turnover rose by 34% in 2022 compared to 2021 and increased by a further 12.9% in 2023, CFR Marf? announced in a (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]