Romanian minister assures there is enough natural gas in deposits for the entire cold season.

Romania still has 1.35 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its deposits (43.4% of deposits' capacity) and will still have over half a billion cubic meters at the end of March, Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja said. He made the announcement ahead of a freezing wave that is expected to push (…)