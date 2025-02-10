Superbet gets EUR 1.3 billion from Blackstone and HPS to boost technology base, expand in Brazil

Romanian sports betting group Superbet, set up and still controlled by Sacha Dragic, received a EUR 1.3 billion refinancing package from leading global investment funds Blackstone and HPS to boost its technology base and expand in Brazil.