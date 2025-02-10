Romania begins design of four additional bridges over river Prut to Moldova

Romania begins design of four additional bridges over river Prut to Moldova. Romania has signed the contracts for the design of four additional bridges over the Prut River, aiming to improve connectivity with Moldova and the European Union. The contracts, worth RON 4.4 million (EUR 880,000) excluding VAT, were awarded to consultancy firm Like Consulting and will be (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]