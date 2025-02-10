Investment Fund Gem Global Yield Becomes Green Tech International Shareholder with EUR35M

Green Tech International, a company that supplies geothermal water in Calimanesti-Caciulata, announced investment fund Gem Global Yield, registered in Bahamas Islands, has become a shareholder with a EUR35 million stake in the company, as part of a commitment to invest EUR135 million overall. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]