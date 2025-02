Swedish Developer Vastint Steps Up Timpuri Noi Office Development

Vasting, the Swedish developer present in Romania since 2008, which developed Bucharest Business Garden and is building Timpuri Noi Square, wants to step up the development of the second stage of the project, for delivery to be made as early as 2026, and not 2027 as it had initially announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]