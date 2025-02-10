Romanian president announces resignation to spare country from crisis, becoming "laughing stock of the world"

Romanian president announces resignation to spare country from crisis, becoming "laughing stock of the world". President Klaus Iohannis announced he was resigning from office to spare the country from the crisis that would ensue as the Parliament is expected to vote for his impeachment. “To spare Romania and its citizens from this crisis, I am resigning from the office of President of Romania. I will (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]