Deloitte Romania Assisted M Core In Acquisition Of 7 Strip Malls In Romania From MAS Real Estate In EUR49M Deal
Feb 10, 2025
Deloitte Romania Assisted M Core In Acquisition Of 7 Strip Malls In Romania From MAS Real Estate In EUR49M Deal.
Deloitte Romania has assisted UK-based property investment and management group M Core in the acquisition of a portfolio of seven strip malls in Romania from property investor and operator MAS PLC, active in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]