Deloitte Romania Assisted M Core In Acquisition Of 7 Strip Malls In Romania From MAS Real Estate In EUR49M Deal. Deloitte Romania has assisted UK-based property investment and management group M Core in the acquisition of a portfolio of seven strip malls in Romania from property investor and operator MAS PLC, active in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]