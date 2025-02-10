 
February 10, 2025

Who is Ilie Bolojan, the Senate president due to take over as Romania's interim president?
Feb 10, 2025

The president of the Senate, Ilie Bolojan, is first in line to take over the position of interim president, according to the Constitution. Bolojan has been the head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since last year's, annulled, presidential elections. He took over the position of PNL (…)

Stanleybet Sells 60% Of Its Bond Issuance, Raises About RON15M Stanleybet Capital, the superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, has completed its public bond offering with 148,124 bonds subscribed and allocated, 59.2% of the proposed 250,000, the broker of the issuance Goldring said in a (…)

Morphosis Capital Raises Over EUR100M For Its Second Investment Fund Morphosis Capital, a private equity company established by entrepreneurs Simona Gemeneanu, Gabriela Dumitru, Dragos Petre and Andrei Gemeneanu, has raised over EUR100 million for its second investment fund, which is double the value reported for its first fund, which was launched in 2018.

Hidroelectrica's Net Electricity Production Down 21% YoY In 2024 Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), Romania's largest electricity producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced in its preliminary operational report for 2024 that the net electricity production reached 13,864 GWh in 2024, down 21% against 2023.

Finance Ministry Raises RON1B From Banks On Feb. 10 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.02 billion from banks on Monday (Feb. 10, 2025) selling benchmark bonds, at an annual average yield of 7.39%.

Law Firm Bulboaca & Asociatii Advised Superbet In EUR1.3B Deal With Blackstone And HPS Investment Partners Law firm Bulboaca & Asociatii advised Superbet in the deal whereby US investment firms Blackstone and HPS Investment Partners invested $1.3 billion in the sports betting group established by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic in 2008.

E.ON Energie Romania Builds Photovoltaic Power Plant For Arad-based Webasto Factory E.ON Energie Romania has built a photovoltaic power plant for the Webasto factory located in Arad, based on a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

Antitrust Body Looks Into OMV Petrom's Outsourcing Of Transportation Services To Eugen Trans Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which OMV Petrom S.A. intends to outsource transportation services from the production areas of Oltenia and Valahia, in Pitesti, together with the related personnel, to road transport company Eugen Trans.

 


