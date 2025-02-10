Who is Ilie Bolojan, the Senate president due to take over as Romania's interim president?



The president of the Senate, Ilie Bolojan, is first in line to take over the position of interim president, according to the Constitution. Bolojan has been the head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since last year's, annulled, presidential elections. He took over the position of PNL (…)