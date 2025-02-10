Allies and critics react to Romanian president Klaus Iohannis’ resignation

Allies and critics react to Romanian president Klaus Iohannis’ resignation. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday, February 10, arguing that he aims to spare the country from the process of an ongoing unnecessary motion to remove him. Iohannis remained president despite the conclusion of his mandate due to the cancelled presidential (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]