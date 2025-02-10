 
February 10, 2025

Antitrust Body Looks Into OMV Petrom's Outsourcing Of Transportation Services To Eugen Trans
Feb 10, 2025

Antitrust Body Looks Into OMV Petrom's Outsourcing Of Transportation Services To Eugen Trans.

Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which OMV Petrom S.A. intends to outsource transportation services from the production areas of Oltenia and Valahia, in Pitesti, together with the related personnel, to road transport company Eugen Trans.

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

From pro-European leader to controversial exit, Klaus Iohannis leaves after a decade as president of Romania Klaus Iohannis left the presidential Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, February 12, marking the end of a decade in power. As the first president in Romania's post-communist history to resign, he leaves behind a legacy shaped by two terms in office, a second term extended due to the cancellation of (…)

Ceetrus invests in free bicycle repair stations at shopping centers in 12 Romanian cities Ceetrus has announced a EUR 35,000 investment in bicycle repair stations, available free of charge to visitors at 18 shopping centers across 12 Romanian cities, including Coresi Shopping Resort in Bra?ov and Drumul Taberelor in Bucharest. The stations, already operational with support from (…)

Imobiliare.ro Finance Brokered EUR350M Worth of Loans in 2024, Up 75% YOY Imobiliare.ro Finance, the loan broker part of Imobiliare.ro group, in 2024 intermediated loans worth EUR350 million, up 75% from 2023.

One United Properties Completes Share Nominal Value Consolidation; CC Trust Exceeds 5% Shareholding Threshold Real estate developer One United Properties has completed the operation of share nominal value consolidation from RON0.2/share to RON10/share in order to determine the free float shares.

Canada's InteRo Property Development Raises EUR16M from Poland's CVI Via Bond Issue. Funding Set to Partly Go to Bucharest Real Estate Project Real estate developer InteRo Property Development, owned by Canadian investor family Topolinski, has announced a EUR16 million bond issue.

C?t?lin Predoiu becomes interim head of Romania's National Liberal Party Interior minister and first vice-president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), C?t?lin Predoiu, became the interim leader of the Liberals through a party decision after previous leader Ilie Bolojan became interim president of Romania. C?t?lin Predoiu, 56, is a lawyer by training and has served (…)

Empowering the next generation: Applications now open for the BSB Scholarship Programme 2025-2026. How can you study at a top school? The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is excited to announce the launch of its 'Empower Your Tomorrow' Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2025-2026. Designed to provide exceptional opportunities for ambitious students, this initiative offers full and partial scholarships for entry into (…)

 


