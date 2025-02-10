Antitrust Body Looks Into OMV Petrom's Outsourcing Of Transportation Services To Eugen Trans

Antitrust Body Looks Into OMV Petrom's Outsourcing Of Transportation Services To Eugen Trans. Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which OMV Petrom S.A. intends to outsource transportation services from the production areas of Oltenia and Valahia, in Pitesti, together with the related personnel, to road transport company Eugen Trans. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]