Law Firm Bulboaca & Asociatii Advised Superbet In EUR1.3B Deal With Blackstone And HPS Investment Partners. Law firm Bulboaca & Asociatii advised Superbet in the deal whereby US investment firms Blackstone and HPS Investment Partners invested $1.3 billion in the sports betting group established by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic in 2008. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]