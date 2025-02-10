E.ON Energie Romania Builds Photovoltaic Power Plant For Arad-based Webasto Factory

E.ON Energie Romania has built a photovoltaic power plant for the Webasto factory located in Arad, based on a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).