Hidroelectrica's Net Electricity Production Down 21% YoY In 2024. Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), Romania's largest electricity producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced in its preliminary operational report for 2024 that the net electricity production reached 13,864 GWh in 2024, down 21% against 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]