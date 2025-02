Morphosis Capital Raises Over EUR100M For Its Second Investment Fund

Morphosis Capital Raises Over EUR100M For Its Second Investment Fund. Morphosis Capital, a private equity company established by entrepreneurs Simona Gemeneanu, Gabriela Dumitru, Dragos Petre and Andrei Gemeneanu, has raised over EUR100 million for its second investment fund, which is double the value reported for its first fund, which was launched in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]