Belgium’s United Petfood Invests EUR35M In Plant In Dambovita County

Belgium’s United Petfood Invests EUR35M In Plant In Dambovita County. Belgium’s United Petfood giant, one of the world's largest pet food producers, with plants in many European countries and in the US, is investing EUR35 million in a Romanian production facility in Racari, Dambovita County, ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]