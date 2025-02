Online Furniture Retailer Somproduct Files For Insolvency

Online Furniture Retailer Somproduct Files For Insolvency. Somproduct, one of the largest online retailers of furniture and home décor in Romania, filed for insolvency at the end of last year. At the same time, Cadar Capital SRL, another company of the group controlled by the Cadar family, defaulted. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]