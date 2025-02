Trendyol’s First Year In Romania: 1.3 Million Users, 13 Million Products Sold

Trendyol’s First Year In Romania: 1.3 Million Users, 13 Million Products Sold. Turkish online retailer Trendyol, majority held by China’s Alibaba giant, has attracted over 1.3 million active shoppers and sold more than 13 million products during its first year in business on the Romanian market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]