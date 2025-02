Output of Romania’s Hidroelectrica’s down 21% y/y in 2024

Output of Romania's Hidroelectrica's down 21% y/y in 2024. State-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced that its net electricity production dropped by 21% y/y to 13,864 GWh in 2024, according to the company's preliminary operational report. The amount of total electricity sold decreased by 24% to 14,665 GWh.