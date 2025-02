United Petfood invests EUR 35 mln in its second Romanian plant

United Petfood invests EUR 35 mln in its second Romanian plant. The Belgian group United Petfood, one of the largest pet food producers in the world with factories in multiple European countries as well as in the USA, is investing EUR 35 million in a production unit in Romania located in the town of R?cari, Dâmbovi?a County, according to Ziarul Financiar. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]