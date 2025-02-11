 
February 11, 2025

German car parts producer TMD Friction increases production operations in Romania
German braking technology developer TMD Friction, which owns the Textar brake pad brand, is preparing to move part of its Leverkusen (Germany) facility to Romania, in response to "evolving market conditions," according to Profit.ro. The company already has in Romania a factory in Caransebe? and (…)

