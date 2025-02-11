Lefties Opens 3,000-Sqm Store in Iulius Mall Suceava, Reaches Four Units in Romania

Lefties Opens 3,000-Sqm Store in Iulius Mall Suceava, Reaches Four Units in Romania. Lefties, a brand owned by Inditex group, Zara owner, announced the opening in the first half of this year of a new store, with a 3,000-sqm area in Iulius Mall Suceava, owned by IULIUS and Atterbury Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]