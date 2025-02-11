|
Software Developer Transart Ends 2024 with EUR7M Turnover, Up 8% YOY
Feb 11, 2025
Software Developer Transart Ends 2024 with EUR7M Turnover, Up 8% YOY.
Cluj-Napoca-based software producer Transart in 2024 generated EUR7 million turnover, 8% higher than in 2023.
|
