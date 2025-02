Drum Asfalt Aims to Invest over EUR5M in 2025

Drum Asfalt Aims to Invest over EUR5M in 2025. Bihor-based builder Drum Asfalt, owned by entrepreneur Floare Petroi, plans to invest over EUR5 million this year in machinery and car fleet modernization and is readying to sign new contracts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]