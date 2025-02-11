Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Stock of industrial & logistics spaces reaches 7.6 million sq.m in 2024

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Stock of industrial & logistics spaces reaches 7.6 million sq.m in 2024. Developers in Romania completed new projects with a leasable area of 572,000 sq. m in 2024, reflecting a 27% growth when compared with 2023, while the total industrial & logistics stock in Romania reached almost 7.6 million sq. m at the end of Q4, according to a Cushman & Wakefield (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]