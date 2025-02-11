Buildings in Romania to be illuminated in red to mark 112 Emergency Number Day

Over 100 public institutions and private company buildings across Romania will be illuminated in red on Tuesday, February 11, to mark European 112 Emergency Number Day. The initiative belongs to the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), which invited other institutions to illuminate their