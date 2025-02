Stay Fit Gym Aims to Double Center Network in Next Two Years to 100 Units

Stay Fit Gym Aims to Double Center Network in Next Two Years to 100 Units. Stay Fit Gym, the fitness network with the largest coverage at urban level in Romania, is set to open its 50th center, Stay Fit Gym Ghencea, in February 15, marking a significant milestone in its nationwide expansion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]