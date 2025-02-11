Stay Fit Gym reaches 50 fitness centers in Romania, plans to double network by 2027

Stay Fit Gym reaches 50 fitness centers in Romania, plans to double network by 2027. Fitness network Stay Fit Gym has opened its 50th center this month, and aims to reach 100 fitness centers by the end of 2027. The network is present in 22 cities in Romania. The recently-opened Stay Fit Gym Ghencea is located in the Ghencea district of Bucharest. At 2,000 sqm, it is the largest (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]