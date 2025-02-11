Romanian Constitutional Court approves Iohannis’ resignation and Bolojan’s interim presidency

Romanian Constitutional Court approves Iohannis’ resignation and Bolojan’s interim presidency. Romania’s Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, February 11, that the office of the President of Romania will become vacant on February 12, following the resignation of Klaus-Werner Iohannis. The Court’s decision states that the vacancy of the presidential office constitutes grounds for (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]