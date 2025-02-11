Romanians with hearing impairments to test innovative bracelet at cinema in Cluj-Napoca
Feb 11, 2025
People with hearing impairments will be able to test the innovative Rhythm Touch, which transforms sound into vibrations perceived on the skin, at the Florin Piersic Cinema Theatre in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, in February. Rhythm Touch is one of the startups supported by Transilvania IT Cluster (…)
