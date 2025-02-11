Romanians with hearing impairments to test innovative bracelet at cinema in Cluj-Napoca

Romanians with hearing impairments to test innovative bracelet at cinema in Cluj-Napoca. People with hearing impairments will be able to test the innovative Rhythm Touch, which transforms sound into vibrations perceived on the skin, at the Florin Piersic Cinema Theatre in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, in February. Rhythm Touch is one of the startups supported by Transilvania IT Cluster (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]