Italy's UniCredit Group Reports EUR9.7B Net Profit In 2024, Up 2% YoY. Italy's UniCredit Group reported net profit of EUR9.7 billion in 2024, up 2% against 2023, and net revenue of EUR24.2 billion, up 4% year-on-year, due to strong customer growth and a diverse range of products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]