JYSK Opens Stores In Towns Of Caracal And Targu Frumos, Nears 150-Unit Mark In Romania

JYSK Opens Stores In Towns Of Caracal And Targu Frumos, Nears 150-Unit Mark In Romania. Scandinavian home furnishings retailer JYSK continues to expand in Romania and is opening two new stores in the town of Caracal, Olt County, and the town of Targu Frumos (Iasi County), on Feb. 13, thus reaching a 149-unit network in the local market.