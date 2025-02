Foraj Sonde Craiova Signs Four Contracts Worth A Total RON43M With Romgaz

Foraj Sonde Craiova Signs Four Contracts Worth A Total RON43M With Romgaz. Romanian oil services company Foraj Sonde Craiova (stock symbol: FOSB) said it has concluded four contracts worth a total RON43 million with Romanian gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG), on Tuesday (Feb. 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]