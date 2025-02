AnimaWings Introduces Charter Flights Between Brasov And Tunisia On June 6

AnimaWings Introduces Charter Flights Between Brasov And Tunisia On June 6. AnimaWings, an airline held by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of Christian Tour, will launch charter flights between Monastir MIR (Tunisia) – Brasov GHV – Monastir MIR, every Friday from June 6, 2025, the Brasov Airport announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]